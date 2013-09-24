SANTIAGO Chile's manufacturing output likely expanded at a soft pace in August as economic growth and domestic demand decelerated, though consumption provided a boost, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing output was seen increasing 0.3 percent from the prior year, according to the median forecast of 10 economists and analysts. Individual forecasts ranged from a drop of 2.3 percent to an increase of 4.2 percent.

"The industrial sector, specifically food and beverages, is what likely grew the most, as well as wood pulp, which should also show some strength," said Matias Madrid, chief economist at Banco Penta.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, also exports wood pulp, wine, salmon and fresh fruit.

Weighing on factory output will be one less working day in August 2013 versus a year earlier and moderating domestic demand, especially in investment.

Consumption, another key component of domestic demand, is also showing signs of weakening, but at a much more moderate pace than investment.

By comparison, manufacturing production grew 3.6 percent on the year in August 2012 and it rose 4.7 percent in July of this year.

The INE national statistics agency will release the manufacturing production data on Monday at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT).

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)