SANTIAGO A spike in lawsuits against key energy projects in world No. 1 copper producer Chile is increasing already steep power prices and inhibiting investment, deputy energy minister Sergio del Campo told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Years of under-investment, a destructive 8.8 magnitude earthquake in 2010, droughts and the country's long, thin shape have debilitated Chile's power grid, drawing increasing fire from energy-intensive mining firms.

"The increase in appeals against projects, aside from delaying them, is influencing the increase in energy prices and is inhibiting investors," del Campo said. "It's definitely a barrier."

He said if two key embattled hydropower projects planned in the country's pristine Patagonia region fail to materialize, Chile might have to increase its thermoelectric generation or even mull nuclear power, even after quake-hit Japan's nuclear crisis doused nuclear power ambitions in Chile, one of the world's most seismically active countries.

The 2,750 megawatt, $3.2 billion HidroAysen project, owned by Colbun and Endesa, as well as $3.6 billion hydropower Energia Austral project, developed by Xstrata Copper and Australian energy retailer Origin Energy's have faced uphill battle against public opinion.

Environmental groups are increasingly opposing mega power projects ranging for coal-fired thermoelectric plants in Chile's northern Atacama, the world's driest desert, to hydropower dams in the wild southern Patagonia region.

Chile aims to send a bill to Congress to create a public energy transmission line and decide whether to link its two main electric grids in August, he added, in a bid to improve the country's shaky energy transmission system.

Connecting the country's south-central SIC grid, which over 90 percent of the population depends on, to the northern SING grid has not been deemed profitable in the past, he said.

The Andean country's power matrix has a capacity of 17,000 MW and the government aims to add another 8,000 MW by 2020.

While Chile is often held up as Latin America's economic model, many in the country feel left out of a copper bonanza that is seen having curtailed people's water and energy supplies and harmed the environment.

Chile is banking on attracting $100 billion in mining investment and propelling annual copper output to 7 million metric tons (7.71 million tons) by 2020, but miners are growing wary of spiraling costs and lack of power for new deposits or expansion of old ones.

SHORT TERM RELIEF IN ENERGY PRICES

Energy prices averaged $268 per megawatt hour in April, according to Chilean energy consulting firm Systep.

But power prices should fall in the short-term as two new thermoelectric plants are scheduled to come on line in July and September and rainfall picks up, del Campo said, forecasting diesel energy consumption will fall as a consequence.

Chile is heavily dependent on fossil fuel imports and hydropower for its energy generation.

Del Campo forecast spot energy prices could fall below $100 per MWh as of October, depending on rainfall levels, and will not be above $120 per MWh as of the first quarter of 2013.

Energy costs, not blackouts - such as the one which plunged around 10 million Chileans into darkness in September of last year for a few hours - are the main risks in Chile's power sector, del Campo added.

"I totally rule out supply risks in the (northern) SING grid," on which most of the country's massive copper mines depend, he said. "What will likely have an effect in the short-term is that prices in the (south-central) SIC grid aren't falling in the way they are in the north."

State copper producer Codelco's cash costs in the first quarter of the year were $1.30 per pound of copper, rising from 2011's average $1.16 per pound, in large part due to energy prices.

(Reporting and writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Marguerita Choy)