SANTIAGO Chilean service holding company Inversiones La Construccion (ILC) raised $468 million on Friday in the largest initial public offering in the Santiago Stock Exchange's history.

ILC, which operates pension fund, life insurance, health insurance and private healthcare services, sold 32.19 million shares at 7.061 Chilean pesos a piece on Friday in the third debut on the local bourse this year, following construction firm Ingevec IGV.SN and agro-industrial company Hortifrut HFT.SN.

ILC plans to use the proceeds to inject capital into its units, mainly those in the healthcare sector, and to help firm up its development and growth plans.

Privately-owned Chilean Chamber of Construction maintained a majority 67 percent stake in ILC following the IPO, while 32.2 percent of the company now free floats in the market.

Among its business, ILC operates Chile's second largest private pension fund manager, Habitat HAB.SN.

($1= 485.64 pesos)

