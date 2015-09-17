SANTIAGO Chile's state copper miner Codelco [CODEL.UL] said it was evacuating its workers at its Ventanas division after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast on Wednesday.

"We have no problems in any divisions. There is no damage to infrastructure or personnel," Codelco said in a tweet.

Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L) said there were no initial reports of damage at its flagship Los Pelambres copper mine.

A magnitude 8.3 earthquake hit off the coast of Chile, shaking buildings in the capital city of Santiago and generating a tsunami warning for Chile and Peru.

