A woman recovers items from her destroyed house after an earthquake hit areas of central Chile, in Coquimbo city, north of Santiago, Chile, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mauricio Ubilla

SANTIAGO Chile's government declared on Thursday a state of emergency for the earthquake-hit region of Coquimbo, which was hardest hit by the Wednesday night temblor and ensuing tsunami waves.

"This decision was taken mainly after (President Michelle Bachelet's) on-the-ground visit to Coquimbo over the last few hours," said Interior Minister Jorge Burgos.

