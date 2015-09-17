SYDNEY Tsunami waves of up to three meters (10 feet) are possible along the coast of French Polynesia after an 8.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Chile, the Pacific Tsunami Center (PTWC) in Hawaii said on Thursday.

The PTWC also issued an alert for tsunami waves of between 0.3 to 1 meters (1-3 feet) for Japan, Antarctica, and most of the South Pacific, including New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

