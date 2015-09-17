Indonesian activists rescue albino orangutan
JAKARTA Indonesian environmentalists have rescued a rare albino orangutan from captivity on the island of Kalimantan, a conservation charity said on Tuesday.
SYDNEY Tsunami waves of up to three meters (10 feet) are possible along the coast of French Polynesia after an 8.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Chile, the Pacific Tsunami Center (PTWC) in Hawaii said on Thursday.
The PTWC also issued an alert for tsunami waves of between 0.3 to 1 meters (1-3 feet) for Japan, Antarctica, and most of the South Pacific, including New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)
JAKARTA Indonesian environmentalists have rescued a rare albino orangutan from captivity on the island of Kalimantan, a conservation charity said on Tuesday.
LONDON Fed up with holidaymakers being divebombed by greedy seagulls in "horror movie" scenes, one British costal area is fighting back by making it an offence to feed the birds.