Indonesian activists rescue albino orangutan
JAKARTA Indonesian environmentalists have rescued a rare albino orangutan from captivity on the island of Kalimantan, a conservation charity said on Tuesday.
Chile lifted the tsunami warning early on Thursday it had put in place after Wednesday's major earthquake, the government said.
"The tsunami warning is lifted for all national territory," the government's National Emergency Office said in a tweet.
More than a million people were evacuated from their homes after the magnitude 8.3 quake struck in the Pacific Ocean off Chile, slamming powerful waves into coastal towns and killing at least five people.
(Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
JAKARTA Indonesian environmentalists have rescued a rare albino orangutan from captivity on the island of Kalimantan, a conservation charity said on Tuesday.
LONDON Fed up with holidaymakers being divebombed by greedy seagulls in "horror movie" scenes, one British costal area is fighting back by making it an offence to feed the birds.