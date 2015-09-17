Indonesian activists rescue albino orangutan
JAKARTA Indonesian environmentalists have rescued a rare albino orangutan from captivity on the island of Kalimantan, a conservation charity said on Tuesday.
SANTIAGO Waves triggered by a strong earthquake off the coast of Chile on Wednesday have begun hitting the country's coastline, the ONEMI emergency service said.
It was not immediately clear how big the waves were and there were no immediate reports of damage from them.
LONDON Fed up with holidaymakers being divebombed by greedy seagulls in "horror movie" scenes, one British costal area is fighting back by making it an offence to feed the birds.