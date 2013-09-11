Nuclear plant shutdowns tied to coal pollution, decreased birth weights
(Reuters Health) - - Where communities get their electricity may directly determine their citizens' health and wellbeing, a new study suggests.
Chimerix Inc said its experimental drug failed to show significant benefit in a mid-stage study involving a type of viral infection that mainly affects the lungs.
The drug, brincidofovir, was being tested on 48 patients with blood and bone marrow cancers who had adenovirus infection (AdV), a potentially fatal condition which has no known approved treatments.
The trial was designed to evaluate the potential to decrease the viral infection or prevent its progression. The drug was given to patients once or twice a week.
Increasing progression of the infection was seen in three of the 14 patients who were given the drug twice a week and in eight of the 16 patients who received one dose per week.
Overall mortality of the patients also decreased when the drug was given twice a week, compared to patients who were given the drug once a week.
Shares in the Durham, North Carolina-based company closed at $19.03 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq and were down 1 percent in premarket trading.
(Reporting By Adithya Venkatesan; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
(Reuters Health) - - Where communities get their electricity may directly determine their citizens' health and wellbeing, a new study suggests.
CHICAGO About one in 10 pregnant women with confirmed Zika infections had a fetus or baby with birth defects, offering the clearest picture yet of the risk of Zika infection during pregnancy, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday.
(Reuters Health) - - Patients are regularly urged by their doctors to quit drinking soda - only to leave the doctor’s office and come face to face with a Big Gulp. Not at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.