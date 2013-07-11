WASHINGTON, July 11 Chinese regulators will hand
over some audit documents of U.S.-listed Chinese companies to
U.S. securities regulators, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Thursday, a move that may thaw a dispute over multiple
accounting scandals.
"China's securities regulator announced that it will begin
providing certain requested audit work papers to our market
regulators, an important step towards resolving a long-standing
impasse on enforcement cooperation related to companies that are
listed in the United States," Lew told at a press conference
following two days of U.S.-China economic talks.
Lew's comments come after a spokesman for the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said earlier this week
that China was ready to provide the documents to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC has been struggling for years to obtain audit work
in China to assist its investigations into possible accounting
fraud.