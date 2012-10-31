SHANGHAI China's home appliance makers reported stronger third-quarter profits on the back of a reviving property market, and the current period could be even stronger if real estate holds up.

Qindao Haier Co Ltd (600690.SS), the country's second-biggest appliance maker by sales, reported a 22 percent rise in profit during the July-September period, while bigger rival Gree Electric Appliances Inc 000651.SZ posted a 57 percent jump in earnings.

Their strong performance stands out amid disappointing results from sectors ranging from heavy equipment to high-end jewelry as China's economic growth cools.

The appliance companies did not elaborate on the earnings figures, but analysts say demand was lifted because more residential properties have hit the market over the past few months. The current trend would continue as long as the real estate market holds up, they said.

"The property market warmed up a little and that supported their performance," said Steve Chow, an analyst at Hong-Kong based Kingsway Research.

Faced with sluggish demand as well as intensifying competition that weighed on earnings in the first half, some home appliance makers have started to venture abroad to seek new revenue streams.

Haier Group, parent of Qindao Haier, this month raised its offer to take a majority stake in New Zealand-based Fisher and Paykel FPA.NZ. Last year, it bought Panasonic Corp's (6752.T) Sanyo Electric washing machine and refrigerator units in Japan and Southeast Asia for $130 million.

To support the industry, China has rolled out several rounds of subsidies over the past two years. Most recently, it launched in June subsidies for purchases of energy-saving home appliances, including air conditioners, flat-panel TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and water heaters.

But the impact of the subsidies is weakening compared with when they were first introduced, as many consumers have already made purchases.

Shares in Haier have rebounded nearly 20 percent from a trough hit in late August, while Gree has gained around 17 percent during the same period, outperforming a 1.5 percent drop in the CSI300 index .CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listed companies.

