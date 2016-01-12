A Chery electric car is being charged at a charging station in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING Sales of environmentally friendly "new energy" vehicles will reach 700,000 units in 2016, more than double the 330,192 vehicles sold in 2015, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Tuesday.

New energy vehicles refers to battery electric, hybrid and fuel cell vehicles.

