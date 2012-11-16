SHANGHAI Bad loans at Chinese banks rose 22.4 billion yuan ($4 billion) in the third quarter to a total 478.8 billion yuan, while the non-performing-loan ratio ticked up slightly from the previous quarter to 0.95 percent, China's banking regulator said.

Bad loans for the first nine-months of the year at large commercial banks -- including Bank of China (601988.SS) (3988.HK), Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS) (1288.HK), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) (1398.HK) -- were 307 billion yuan, with a non-performing loan ratio of 1 percent, the Banking Regulatory Commission said on Thursday.

Bad loans at the big banks rose 5 billion yuan in the third quarter, while bad loans at rural banks rose 6 billion yuan to 48.7 billion yuan, with a non-performing loan ratio of 1.65 percent.

Banks' exposure to high risk ventures, particularly in the property sector and outside regular lending channels in off-balance sheet "shadow banking" transactions, has worried investors and ratings agencies.

China's two top banking officials earlier this week played down the risks of bad debts to the banking system.

