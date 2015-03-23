WASHINGTON The Obama administration, stung by allies who have thrown their weight behind a new China-led development lender, has turned its focus to a new front: exerting its remaining leverage to influence the bank's lending standards.

For months, the United States had urged countries to think twice about joining the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank until it could show sufficient standards of governance and environmental and social safeguards.

The AIIB has been seen as a challenge to the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, institutions Washington helped found and over which it exerts considerable influence.

By Sunday, however, the AIIB's interim head was able to announce that at least 35 countries will join the Beijing-based bank by a March 31 deadline.

Despite Washington's misgivings, U.S. allies Britain, France, Germany and Italy have said they would join the bank, while Australia, Japan and South Korea are considering doing so.

That reality has led the Obama administration to reassess its stance on the bank, which will be capitalized at an initial $50 billion to provide project loans to developing states.

"Our priority now that this has happened is to try to marry up the Chinese infrastructure bank with the existing global financial institutions such as the World Bank and IMF," a senior administration official told Reuters on Monday.

"I don't think the U.S. handled it very well," the official added in an unusually stark admission of shortcomings in Washington's approach. The official spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue.

In a statement provided to Reuters on Sunday, U.S. Treasury Under Secretary Nathan Sheets demonstrated Washington's new tack. "Co-financing projects with existing institutions like the World Bank or the Asian Development Bank will help ensure that high-quality, time-tested standards are maintained," he said.

Indeed, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said the Washington-based institution was "already in deep discussion" with the AIIB "on how we can closely work together.”

"We have every intention of sharing knowledge and co-investing in projects throughout Asia," he said.

The AIIB has been seen as a significant and possibly historic setback to U.S. efforts to extend its influence in the Asia Pacific region to balance China's growing financial clout and assertiveness.

