HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Asian wealth management is an increasingly elite business. High costs threaten the viability of private banking in the region, even though it is now home to the world's largest population of high-net-worth individuals. That is forcing stragglers to quit. The clear winners will be mega-houses like UBS and rising regional champion DBS, which can build on their scale and cut costs.

In the good old days, firms could earn annual revenue of about 1 percent of assets under management, according to an industry executive. But a crackdown on money laundering since the financial crisis has lifted compliance costs. Low interest rates are also bad for business, and in Asia, competition is more intense as the small share of millionaires using private banks tends to have accounts with multiple banks. All this squeezes margins, which can now be as thin as 40 basis points.

Hence, industry consolidation is well underway, with 16 deals in 2015, according to Scorpio Partnership. Last month, ABN Amro threw in the towel, and more exits will probably follow.

Bad profitability is doubly painful for smaller businesses that built up costly operations during the boom time. The conventional wisdom nowadays is that firms need $30 billion in AUM to break even, although some leaner outfits can make do with less. The goal among big players is to go huge, with a $100 billion target on everyone's lips, according to one sector banker.

Only four banks were above that mark in Asia at the end of 2015, according to Asian Private Banker magazine. The quartet was led by UBS, which has more than $270 billion in regional AUM, and none are homegrown. However, Singapore's DBS, which in 2014 bought Societe Generale's Asian private-banking operations to boost AUM to more than $70 billion, is closing in fast. The lender in October agreed to acquire another $5 billion from ANZ.

DBS has checked out at least two other businesses, including one Barclays last year sold to Singaporean peer OCBC at 1.75 percent of AUM. Private-banking suitors can be picky, as cheap assets abound. For the lucky few, it's a buyer's market.

