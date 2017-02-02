HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - As bonus season starts, China's traders are at the sharp end. A retrenchment after 2015's market crash means many brokerage staff are braced for smaller payouts. Off the trading floor, life looks better, but not sustainably so.

Glum noises emerging from banks and brokerage houses will sound familiar to anyone familiar with the handbrake turns of Wall Street or London's Square Mile. In China, the swings in markets have been even more dramatic. Average daily stock turnover in Shanghai peaked at nearly 1 trillion yuan ($145 billion) in May 2015, but was less than a third of that by December 2016.

As a result some Chinese brokerages are planning staff and bonus cuts, plus small indignities like the end of free coffee. For many in the nascent domestic industry, this will be their very first downturn.

At first blush, that sits oddly with a banner 2016. Chinese companies spent a record $221 billion buying rivals overseas, Thomson Reuters data shows. Fees in mainland China from M&A, loans, and debt and equity underwriting rose 25 percent to $10.2 billion. But that overlooks finance houses' heavy dependence on secondary-market business. Earnings across the securities industry halved last year.

In one way, bonuses are the one bit of Chinese finance that works rationally. They are supposed to shrink in lean times. And annual awards in the People's Republic are often just a few months' salary, which pales next to Western ratios, so a bad year hits the average Chinese trader proportionately less hard than their American cousin.

However, there's little sign that 2017 will be much better. And purebred investment bankers advising on mergers may have their best moments behind them. Tougher scrutiny of capital outflows and the industrial logic of big deals seems certain to cramp their volumes next. The Year of the Rooster brings little to crow over.