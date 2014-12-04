HONG KONG China will allow wealth management products sold by its commercial banks to invest in domestic bond and stock markets, in a move that could stem the flow of investible funds into trust companies engaged in the risky shadow banking sector, two sources with knowledge of the changes told Reuters on Thursday.

The banking regulatory commission also asked banks to set aside funds to guard against potential risks, a banker and a source close to the regulator, both with direct knowledge of the situation, said.

"The core of the new rule is to make clear the independent legal status of banks' wealth management products, enabling them to make direct investment instead of seeking third-parties to do so," the head of wealth management business at a joint-stock bank in Beijing said, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

China has been trying to rein in the role of trust companies in its financial system, as it tries to curb growth of the risky shadow banking sector.

Trust firms often partner with banks to sell so-called wealth management products to retail investors and firms.

As of the end of September, Chinese banks had funneled roughly 2.9 trillion yuan ($471.23 billion) to trust companies, according to the China Trustee Association. The industry group did not say how much of that money was raised through wealth management products.

China's shadow banking sector now ranks as the third largest in the world, a report released by the Financial Stability Board showed earlier.

Shadow banking may involve up to 27 trillion yuan of assets, equivalent to one-fifth of China's formal banking sector, according to the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission did not answer phone calls made by Reuters.

(Reporting by Xie Heng; Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)