Wall St. dips as Facebook and energy stocks weigh
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
BEIJING Chinese commercial banks still have room to lower banking fees, the country's top economic planner said on Friday.
Firms find it difficult to secure loans, while their cost of borrowing is persistently high, amid pressure from an economic downturn, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on its website.
LONDON Signs that centrist Emmanuel Macron was heading for victory in France's presidential election and buoyant business confidence helped European shares to a near two-year high on Thursday, despite some wary signals from China and commodity markets.