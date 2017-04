A policeman and fire-fighting trucks are seen near the site of an explosion, which has been cordoned off, in downtown Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2014 in this photo distributed by China's official Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Cao Zhiheng/Xinhua

BEIJING A blast in the capital of China's western region of Xinjiang killed 31 people, with around 90 others injured, state broadcaster China Central Television reported on Thursday.

The blast took place when two vehicles rammed into a crowd at a morning market in Urumqi. Explosives were hurled from the vehicles and one of the vehicles exploded.

China's domestic security chief has labelled the incident an act of violent terrorism. China has blamed a string of violent attacks in recent months on militant separatists from Xinjiang.

(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)