Chinese engineers have begun work on what they claim will be the longest and highest glass-bottom bridge in the world.

Once completed, the bridge will be suspended across Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in Hunan Province's scenic Zhangjiajie National Park some 300 meters (984 feet) above ground. It will be 430 meters long and six meters wide.

Last month, China's first high-altitude glass-bottom bridge, suspended 180 meters above ground, opened in Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, in Hunan province.