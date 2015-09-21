BEIJING China will expand Britain's Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota based on market demand, the two countries said in a statement distributed at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Britain said it welcomed the simplification of the RQFII and Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, according to a joint UK-China statement.

The RQFII program is the yuan-denominated version of the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Alex Richardson)