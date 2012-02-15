* Comes as China's leader-in-waiting visits U.S.
* U.S. companies profitable in China but outlook less
bullish
* Regulatory environment another key concern for firms
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Rising costs, an
uncertain regulatory environment and intellectual property
rights violations are among the top challenges for U.S.
companies in China, a survey showed.
The annual survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in
Shanghai comes a day after U.S. President Barack Obama told
Chinese leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping in Washington that China
must play by the same trade rules as other major powers.
In a speech to the Chamber of Commerce in Washington on
Tuesday, Xi insisted that Beijing had taken steps to address
complaints over trade imbalances and intellectual property
rights (IPR).
But the AmCham Shanghai survey showed that 69 percent of
respondents felt China's enforcement of IPR had either not
changed or deteriorated over the past year. The reading was
little changed from a similar survey last year.
"Strengthening IPR enforcement and protection is needed,
especially in industries like healthcare, in which IPR
infringement is reported by companies as a significant business
hindrance," it said.
In 2010, China launched a campaign against intellectual
property rights violations, but progress has been slow with
copies of expensive brands of watches, handbags and computer
software still widely available.
Asked about the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Liu Weimin told reporters that the government is
making an effort to improve the environment.
"Intellectual property rights protection fundamentally fits
our own interests. On this issue, China's efforts aren't made
under foreign pressure, but because it is an initiative that
suits our own needs," he told a regular media briefing.
"We also hope that foreign invested companies can recognize
that China is a vast country and that these efforts will take
time. But China's determination is very clear."
Operations in China remain profitable but fewer companies
expect their sales to rise this year compared with a year
earlier, according to the survey conducted on 315 U.S.-based
companies operating in China.
"The global economic downturn does play into it, but I also
stress there is cost, there is competition and the rest," Brenda
Foster, president of AmCham Shanghai, told reporters.
About 90 percent of respondents saw rising costs
as a hindrance to businesses, while about the same number said
finding skilled labour was a challenge.
About 70 percent said legal and regulatory environments had
either deteriorated or were little changed.
"China is a difficult place in which to do business, in part
because the country's legal framework is still in the process of
being built," the survey said.
It added that even if the law was fully developed,
application and enforcement was uneven, especially in areas
outside the major cities of Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.
A separate survey conducted by The Economist Intelligence
Unit on multinational companies showed in December that nearly
half of the respondents were concerned they would have to give
up IPR in exchange for market access, while 46 percent said the
regulatory environment would have a significant impact on their
China strategy over the next five years.
Last May, a survey by the European Union Chamber of Commerce
showed a similar rise in corporate concern over IP protection.