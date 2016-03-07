Dutchman wants to deploy barriers to gather, recycle Pacific plastic
BRUSSELS A 22-year-old Dutchman on Tuesday said it would be possible to reduce by half the millions of tonnes of plastic garbage in the Pacific by deploying floating barriers.
BEIJING China's carbon emissions did not peak in 2014 and are still increasing, China's senior climate change envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said at a press briefing in Beijing on Monday.
Xie said the government's pledge that emissions would peak "around 2030" is based on national conditions and has a direct relationship with the country's stage of economic development.
A study published on Monday said China's emissions, the world's highest, may have peaked in 2014.
(Reporting By David Stanway; Writing by Adam Rose)
BRUSSELS A 22-year-old Dutchman on Tuesday said it would be possible to reduce by half the millions of tonnes of plastic garbage in the Pacific by deploying floating barriers.
SHANGHAI Air pollution in a key Chinese region surrounding Beijing worsened in the first four months of this year, despite tough new campaigns to enforce green regulations and punish offenders, official data published on Tuesday showed.