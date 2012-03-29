BEIJING China has a road map to free its interest rate market and reforms will start with healthy banks that meet certain criteria, not necessarily with big state-owned banks, People's Bank of China Vice-Governor Hu Xiaolian said on Thursday.

"We are pushing forward reforms with a road map," Hu said at a forum in Beijing. "We want to start with banks that meet the criteria, rather than look at big or small banks."

Hu said the central bank will judge banks' health according to their finances, business operations and ability to manage risks.

Hu's remarks come just a day after China unveiled a crucial pilot test to liberalize the capital account in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, a cradle for private enterprises.

China's interest rates market is still tightly regulated by Beijing and many analysts say it needs to be freed if Beijing wants to promote the yuan as an alternative to the dollar as a global currency.

(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Edmund Klamann)