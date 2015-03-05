A Chinese national flag flutters in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING China said central bank deputy governor Li Dongrong has stepped down, and Guo Qingping has been appointed as the new deputy governor, according a statement on the official central government website published Thursday.

Guo Qingping previously served as assistant to the central bank governor.

The move had been previously reported by the official Xinhua news service but was officially confirmed on Thursday.

