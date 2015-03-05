Futures rises as Fed downplays economic weakness
U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
BEIJING China said central bank deputy governor Li Dongrong has stepped down, and Guo Qingping has been appointed as the new deputy governor, according a statement on the official central government website published Thursday.
Guo Qingping previously served as assistant to the central bank governor.
The move had been previously reported by the official Xinhua news service but was officially confirmed on Thursday.
LONDON Oil prices fell for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, touching their lowest since March at just above $50 a barrel after U.S. crude inventories fell by less than expected.