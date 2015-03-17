U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
BEIJING The Chinese central bank has expanded its medium-term lending facility (MLF), which is now estimated at a total 450-500 billion yuan ($72-80 billion), banking sources said.
The People's Bank of China rolled over all of the around 350 billion yuan in MLF that was due to mature on Tuesday and added more for some banks, the sources said.
The PBOC did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.
The PBOC created the MLF monetary tool, by which it sets aside designated amounts of money of three months in duration for individual banks to withdraw in case they need additional liquidity. The tool is similar to the U.S. Federal Reserve's discount window.
The central bank accumulatively conducted MLF operations worth 1.14 trillion yuan last year, with the outstanding amount at 644.5 billion yuan by the end of year.
To counter a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, China cut official interest rates on Feb. 28 after its first rate cut in more than two years in November and a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratios in early February.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Writing by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kazunori Takada an Jacqueline Wong)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.