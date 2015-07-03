BEIJING China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) [CIC.UL] is ready to work with the new Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to invest in projects in the region, a senior official said on Friday.

With a focus on investing in the infrastructure and high-tech sectors this year, among others, Liu Fangyu, the head of the public relations and international cooperation department at CIC, said the fund was ready to support the AIIB where possible.

The fund posted a 41 percent fall in its overseas investment returns in 2014 of 5.5 percent, due partly to falling commodity prices and foreign exchange losses incurred from a stronger U.S. dollar.

That left CIC's overseas returns at a three-year low in 2014. The fund's net profit growth was also modest last year, up just 2.5 percent to $89.1 billion.

The fund has never publicly identified an index against which it benchmarks its performance.

"If they meet our objectives for business and investment returns, we will definitely work with them," Liu said at CIC's annual earnings briefing.

The AIIB, which is expected to rival institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, was proposed by China in 2013 as a way of accelerating economic development in Asia.

INTENSE COMPETITION

Founded in 2007 to help China earn a higher return on its foreign exchange reserves, worth $3.73 trillion at the end of March, at least a quarter of CIC's assets are overseas.

Liu declined to be drawn into the fund's outlook on Europe, in particular the Greek economic crisis, saying only that CIC had increased its stock market investments last year after reducing its holdings of sovereign debt.

Liu, who noted the fund faces intense competition for investment opportunities, said CIC had set up a new unit CIC Capital in January that specializes in making overseas direct investment. She said CIC Capital aims to raise between $50 billion to $100 billion, partly through debt issuance.

In terms of asset allocation, CIC's overseas investment funds were most heavily invested in stocks last year, the annual report showed.

Around 44 percent of the funds - worth at least $200 billion - were invested in stocks, about 15 percent in bonds, and around 26 percent in private equity and direct investment in commodities, real estate and infrastructure sectors. Only 3.6 percent of funds were held in cash.

Among sectors, it was most heavily invested in financials, consumer goods and information technology.

The U.S. stock market also accounted for nearly half of CIC's equity investments at 45.6 percent, while shares in other advanced economies took up 34 percent.

In terms of bonds, sovereign bonds of advanced economies comprised about 57 percent of CIC's fixed-income portfolio, while investment-grade corporate bonds made up 25 percent. Sovereign debt in emerging economies accounted for only 18 percent.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)