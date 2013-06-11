By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, June 11
WASHINGTON, June 11 China and the United States
took a major step in the fight against climate change over the
weekend, but what was termed a "breakthrough" might not do much
in the longer term to lock in legally binding carbon emission
cuts from the world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases.
Still, environmental groups and some U.S. and global
policymakers said the agreement could give fresh momentum to the
United Nations' arduous process of finalizing a global treaty to
replace the Kyoto Protocol on climate change by 2015.
In their first talks, U.S. President Barack Obama and
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping agreed to phase out production and
consumption of the gases known as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs),
working under the U.N's 1987 Montreal Protocol.
Used mostly in air conditioners and refrigerators,
ozone-harming HFCs make up roughly 2 percent of greenhouse gas
emissions, but are rising at a rate of up to 9 percent annually.
The White House said a global phase-down could reduce the
carbon dioxide equivalent of 90 billion tonnes by 2050, roughly
two years worth of global greenhouse gas emissions.
"We see that as just the first step of a long and robust
international climate agenda in the second term," Heather
Zichal, deputy assistant to the president for energy and climate
change said on Tuesday.
Analysts worry that the U.N. climate talks continue to be
hampered by deep divisions between developed and developing
countries over the responsibility for carbon emissions.
One official close to the negotiations said the agreement
was a political breakthrough, but the road ahead to a global
deal on climate change would still be long.
The official said the weekend agreement, which followed
earlier talks between Secretary of State John Kerry and Xie
Zenhua, a vice chairman in China's top economic development
body, can inject a dose of optimism into the U.N. climate talks.
But the deal represents a powerful example of what can be done
when two major powers work together, the official added.
TALE OF TWO TREATIES
Experts have said addressing HFCs under the separate
Montreal Protocol, regarded as a successful international
treaty, can lead to major emissions reductions while negotiators
hammer out parameters of a workable new climate treaty by 2015.
"This is the biggest, fastest, most effective climate
mitigation that could happen in the near term," said Mark
Roberts, international policy advisor of the Environmental
Investigation Agency, a group involved in climate issues.
Unlike carbon dioxide, the most prevalent and
longest-lasting greenhouse gas produced across many sectors of a
country's economy, HFCs are short-lived and confined to just a
handful of sectors, making them easier to tackle.
The Montreal Protocol also creates different timetables for
rich and poor countries to phase out production of the gases and
gives poor countries financial support to use alternatives. It
has already phased out the use of 100 hazardous chemicals.
The United States, Mexico and Canada first proposed the
phase-out of HFCs under the Montreal Protocol in 2009. At that
point China, India and Brazil opposed the plan, arguing that
HFCs should be addressed in U.N. climate negotiations.
Durwood Zaelke, founder of the Institute for Governance and
Sustainable Development, said the constraints of U.N. climate
talks have created the need for diplomatic moves outside of that
process, such as the new U.S.-China agreement.
"This is the beginning of a movement to enlist more climate
mitigation from parallel venues," he said, adding that such
deals take some pressure away from U.N. climate talks and open
the way for other solutions.
Zaelke pointed to negotiations within the International
Maritime Organization and the International Civil Aviation
Organization as examples of venues where shipping and aviation
emissions can be addressed untethered from U.N. climate talks.
The HFC agreement is "rebuilding an urgent sense of
optimism" in the multilateral process that can pave the way for
agreements on other short-lived greenhouse gases, such as black
carbon, the soot emitted from cook stoves and diesel engines,
Zaelke said.
More of these kinds of agreements could be on the horizon,
those familiar with climate negotiations have said.
A U.S.-China climate change working group formed in April is
expected to come forward with a number of new proposals at the
next U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue from July 8-12.
Diplomats will also gather in Bangkok on June 24 for a week
of Montreal Protocol meetings and could start negotiations on an
HFC phase-down at that point.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Rucker and Ayesha Rascoe;
editing by Ros Krasny)