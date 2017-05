Xie Zhenhua, Special Representative for Climate Change of China, arrives for a meeting at the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BEIJING Non-fossil fuels accounted for 12 percent of China's primary energy mix at the end of 2015, exceeding an earlier target of 11.4 percent, Xie Zhenhua, China's senior envoy on climate change, told reporters on Wednesday.

China is the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases but has pledged to cap CO2 emissions by increasing the use of non-fossil fuels such as wind and solar power.

