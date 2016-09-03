U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek step out of the plane as they arrive at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki Moon and China's President Xi Jinping applaud U.S. President Barack Obama as they participate in a climate event ahead of the G20 Summit, at West Lake State Guest Housee in Hangzhou, China September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) looks on as China's President Xi Jinping (C, back to camera) greets members of the U.S. delegation after a climate event ahead of the G20 Summit, at Westlake Statehouse in Hangzhou, China September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama gives United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki Moon the instruments of the Paris Agreement as China's President Xi Jinping at a climate response event ahead of the G20 Summit, at West Lake State Guest House in Hangzhou, China September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C), UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) sit together during a joint ratification of the Paris climate change agreement ceremony ahead of the G20 Summit at the West Lake State Guest House in Hangzhou, China, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/How Hwee Young/Pool

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon shake hands while U.S. President Barack Obama (R) looks on during a joint ratification of the Paris climate change agreement ceremony ahead of the G20 Summit at the West Lake State Guest House in Hangzhou, China, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/How Hwee Young/Pool

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) shakes hands with US President Barack Obama and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during a joint ratification of the Paris climate change agreement ceremony ahead of the G20 Summit at the West Lake State Guest House in Hangzhou, China, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/How Hwee Young/Pool

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama participate in a climate event ahead of the G20 Summit, at West Lake State Guest House in Hangzhou, China September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

HANGZHOU, China U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Saturday he will hold a high-level event in New York to which he will invite country leaders to formally ratify the Paris climate change agreement.

Ban was speaking in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, where the United States and China announced their formal ratification of the deal.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)