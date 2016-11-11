A driver gets off a loading vehicle at local businessman Sun Meng's small coal depot near a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING China's two largest coal producers Shenhua Energy Co (601088.SS) and ChinaCoal (601898.SS) agreed more long-term contracts at a discount price to current spot market rates, the Securities Times reported on Friday.

Shenhua and ChinaCoal inked agreements with China Datang Corp (601991.SS), Huaneng Group (600011.SS) and China Guodian [CNGUO.UL] at 535 yuan ($78.60) per tonne, the Securities Times reported citing unnamed sources.

The contract price would be a reference point that could fluctuate depending on physical settlement prices at the end of each month, according to the newspaper. Buyers and sellers will equally share risks of price moves, the newspaper said.

Shenhua and ChinaCoal signed similar deals with Huadian Group (600027.SS) and State Power Investment Corp [CPWRI.UL] on Tuesday.

ChinaCoal and Shenhua were unavailable for comments.

