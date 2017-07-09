China certifies COMAC to mass produce ARJ-21 regional jets: Xinhua

File photo: Models of an ARJ-21 jet is presented by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) at an air show, the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 1, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) [CMAFC.UL] has received approval to begin mass production of its ARJ-21 jet, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on its social media account on Sunday.

The state-owned plane maker received a production certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the news agency said.

Shanghai-based COMAC last year said that orders for the twin-engine jet had reached 413 from 19 customers.

COMAC is also developing a bigger C919 jet as part of its efforts to compete against Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) in the lucrative narrow-body market. The C919 had 24 customers and 600 orders, COMAC said in June.