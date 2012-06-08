BEIJING China's imports of copper are expected to drop for a third straight month in May as unfavorable prices and high stockpiles of the metal at the world's top consumer continues to erode demand, while oil shipments are also likely to move south.

With copper prices on the London Metal Exchange much higher than domestic prices in May, data later this month is also expected to show exports of the metal jumping as the country's top smelters and traders sold to overseas markets to help ease the glut at home.

For oil, where China is the world's No. 2 consumer, high prices and slackening demand are expected to curb its import appetite, causing shipments to ease from April's 5.42 million barrels per day (bpd).

Financial markets remain wary about the state of the world's second largest economy and its commodities imports for May will be closely watched by investors at a time when the prices of virtually every commodity have fallen sharply on euro zone fears and news of deferrals and defaults by Chinese buyers for some bulk commodities.

Other data due this Saturday include inflation, industrial output, export growth and bank lending, with the extent of China's slowdown set to take centre stage after manufacturing surveys earlier in the month signaled a deeper-than-forecast deterioration in demand at home and abroad.

Beijing's surprise decision to cut bank interest rates on Thursday were seen by analysts as a sign that the deluge of data this weekend may contain grim news.

CRUDE OIL

China's crude oil imports in May are not expected to recover from April, their lowest level of the year so far, and could even slow further despite top refineries raising their May runs after recent maintenance.

Chinese top refineries are expected to have raised their crude processing capacity by 6.5 percent from April to 2.8 million barrels per day in May. High oil prices in March also means that refiners were likely to have turned more to their own commercial crude stocks and cut back on fresh purchases that arrive in May.

China's crude oil stocks at the end of April were up 4.36 percent on the month in their second rise in a row, indicating oil firms probably kept restocking despite slowing demand in the world's top energy consumer, whose imports of crude in April fell 2.3 percent from March.

Brent crude hit this year's high above $128 per barrel in March and ended first quarter up more than 14 percent, but prices have shed around 23 percent since the March high.

A detailed breakdown of imports by country later this month is also expected to show oil shipments from Iran rebounding strongly after the two resolved pricing disputes over term contracts.

COPPER

Traders said arrivals of copper may have declined last month from April because the costs of importing physical metal were more than 2,000 yuan per tonne higher than domestic prices for much of May, and domestic demand remained weak. High stocks have also prompted importers to delay or cut term shipments.

"Arrivals in May should not be higher than April," a trader at a large Western supplier of refined copper to China said.

Traders will also keep a close watch on how much of the metal China has exported, after smelters and merchants shipped out around 110,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode.

The exports have helped reduce swollen inventories.

Bonded stocks, delivered to Shanghai but not assessed for China's 17 percent value-added tax, have fallen to around 500,000 tonnes from an estimated 550,000-600,000 tonnes in early May, which could be another sign that overall deliveries fell over the course of the month.

IRON ORE

Traders said they expected iron ore imports to register only a slight monthly drop in May. Although some deliveries were being deferred, steel mills were still defying sluggish demand and producing close to full capacity, making a sharp fall in shipments unlikely.

According to China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) data, daily crude steel runs fell to 1.96 million tonnes from May 21-31 after exceeding 2 million tonnes in the first 20 days of the month. But any decline in June is likely to be limited as a result of massive overcapacity throughout the industry, CISA said last week.

There was also little sign of a big decline in China's bulging port iron ore inventories, with stocks easing from 97.13 million tonnes on May 4 to 95.71 million tonnes by June 2, according to figures from industry consultancy Mysteel. <IRN/CN>

COAL

Traders said imports of thermal coal in May were likely to show a slight decline, with buyers deferring and even defaulting on some of their contracts after international prices fell by around $10 a tonne from early April.

With domestic supplies ample, sharper falls in deliveries were expected in June. A further decline in prices could also lead to more deferrals and defaults this month, they said.

SOY

The commerce ministry predicted May soy imports would hit a record 7.22 million tonnes, but traders said the figure was unlikely. Their estimates range between 5.5-6 million tonnes, still considerably higher than the 4.88 million tonnes bought in April.

Good crush margins early in the year spurred imports, but fresh orders are likely to slow down with crushers now making losses of more than 200 yuan per tonne as a result of weak domestic soymeal prices.

Traders are also trying to delay their June and July cargoes to August and September, with supplies expected to dwindle due to crop-damaging droughts in South America.

(Additional reporting by China Commodities Team; Writing by David Stanway and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)