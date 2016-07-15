Investors join Elliott in case against Akzo Nobel
AMSTERDAM Six Akzo Nobel investors have filed to participate or speak in a case against the company's boards being heard next week at an Amsterdam court, a court statement showed.
SHANGHAI Shares in China's Midea Group Co Ltd 000333.SZ hit a record high on Friday afternoon after the home appliance maker said it was increasing its stake in German robotics maker Kuka (KU2G.DE), as part of a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover.
At 0632 GMT, Midea shares were up 6.5 percent at 28.80 yuan.
Together with a 13.51 percent stake already owned by Midea, the Chinese firm said on Thursday it would hold a total of 70.29 percent of Kuka.
The takeover offer will expire at midnight on Friday.
TOKYO A Japanese state-backed fund plans to sell nearly a fifth of shares in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp - worth $2.7 billion at current prices - bolstering its coffers amid expectations it is planning to invest in Toshiba's chip unit.