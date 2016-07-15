The logo of German industrial robot maker Kuka is pictured on a Kuka robot arm during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

SHANGHAI Shares in China's Midea Group Co Ltd 000333.SZ hit a record high on Friday afternoon after the home appliance maker said it was increasing its stake in German robotics maker Kuka (KU2G.DE), as part of a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover.

At 0632 GMT, Midea shares were up 6.5 percent at 28.80 yuan.

Together with a 13.51 percent stake already owned by Midea, the Chinese firm said on Thursday it would hold a total of 70.29 percent of Kuka.

The takeover offer will expire at midnight on Friday.

(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)