BEIJING China's corruption watchdog recently met 15 newly appointed executives at the national social security fund, urging them to adhere to the law and maintain moral standards and discipline, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on its website on Wednesday.

The meetings come as regulators clear the way for China's National Council for Social Security Fund to invest in the stock market for the first time.

A national guideline to regulate management of pension funds, which managed over 1.5 trillion yuan ($230.40 billion) at the end of 2014, went into effect on May 1.

China's pension funds have traditionally put their money into bank deposits or low yielding treasury bonds, but many analysts have raised concerns that low rates of return will hamper the country's ability to provide social security benefits to a rapidly aging population.

Graft investigators have fanned out across the country looking for abuses, including in government departments and ministries in Beijing such as the central bank and banking regulator.

China's financial regulators have been under heavy pressure since stock markets nearly collapsed in mid-June last year following a long rally. Major share indexes have been unable to regain much traction since.

Last month, the anti-graft watchdog said hundreds of staff working for the country's statistics bureau have been using data for personal gain, including collecting fees for providing information and other services.

The former head of the statistics bureau, Wang Bao'an, was sacked in January after authorities announced an anti-corruption investigation.

