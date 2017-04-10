BEIJING China's insurance regulator said it will resolutely investigate and deal with illegal activities in the market, a day after the organization's head was put under investigation for suspected disciplinary violations.

Beijing's top anti-graft body said on Sunday that Xiang Junbo, head of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) and a member of the central bank's monetary policy committee, was suspected of committing "serious disciplinary violations" - a phrase that usually refers to graft.

The regulator said in a statement late on Monday that it would tackle disorder in the insurance market and maintain high vigilance and fend off financial risk.

