Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
SHANGHAI China Securities Finance Corp, the country's state margin lender, will use money to subscribe to mutual funds in a bid to provide "ample liquidity" to fund companies, China's securities regulator said on Thursday.
The move aims to boost investor confidence, ensure stable operation of the mutual fund industry and stabilize the stock market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its website.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan)
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.