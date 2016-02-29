Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING China's Premier Li Keqiang told U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that the country will keep its currency, the renminbi, at a reasonable level, state television reported on Monday.

Li and Lew were meeting in Beijing, China Central Television reported.

Lew earlier reiterated that it was critical that China continue to move toward a more market-determined exchange rate in an orderly manner, and said that the United States supported China's commitments and efforts in this area, according to a transcript of prepared remarks ahead of the meeting with Li, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.

