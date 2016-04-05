SHANGHAI - Locals and tourists wondering what is it like to die and be reborn can try out the death simulator, a two-hour experience at a Chinese amusement park that gives people an idea of what it is like to be cremated.

Players are given questions about a life-or-death scenario and then based on their answers they must select who will die. The chosen one is transported on a slab into the crematory oven and then brought back to life through a latex womb chute.

"At the moment when everything is completely black, the feeling was really realistic," Ji Ruoxing, 33, said about the experience that costs 444 yuan ($68).

Founder Ding Rui said he had been working on the experience called Xinglai, or awaken in English, with his business partner for four years.