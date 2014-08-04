An aerial view shows damaged buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan town of Ludian county in Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Xue Yubin/Xinhua

Collapsed houses are seen after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Liu Jiali (C) sits on a sofa next to his collapsed house as rescuers are trying to find his wife and child who were buried underneath the debris after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A woman sits among debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers transport an injured resident onto a helicopter after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Paramilitary policemen carry an injured man with a makeshift stretcher as they walk through a muddy road after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A man holds a picture as he stands among debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A woman wipes her face as she waits for rescuers to search for her relatives who are buried under the collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

BEIJING The death toll from a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit southwestern China on Sunday climbed to 398 people, state media reported on Monday.

China said it had dispatched thousands of armed police, soldiers and firefighters to the scene. Premier Li Keqiang visited the town on Monday, Xinhua said, urging a quick rescue for those missing and trapped by debris.

The quake, in a remote part of Yunnan province, caused thousands of buildings, including schools to collapse, the official Xinhua news agency reported

The epicenter of the quake was Longtoushan town in the province's mountainous Ludian county.

Earthquakes frequently strike in the region. A quake in Sichuan province, also in the southwest, in 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.

The earthquake was the most severe in the region in a century, Xinhua said.

(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)