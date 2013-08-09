Trucks are loaded with shipping containers at a port in Yingkou, Liaoning province August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING China's industrial output rose 9.7 percent in July, above expectations, while retail sales rose 13.2 percent, official data showed on Friday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, rose 20.1 percent in the first seven months from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 9.0 percent and retail sales to rise 13.5 percent. Fixed-asset investment for the January-July period was seen up 20.0 percent.

(China economics team)