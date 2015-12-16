A building under construction is seen amidst smog on a polluted day in Shenyang, Liaoning province in this November 21, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

SHANGHAI/BEIJING China's economy faces excess factory capacity, deflation and the risk of a debt crisis as it continues to deal with structural changes, state media quoted a central bank advisor as saying.

"The economy's adjustment period is not yet over, perhaps the economy next year will continue to fall, because there are some issues that have not been resolved," said Fan Gang, a member of China's central bank monetary committee, the official Securities Times reported Wednesday.

There is "so much overcapacity and bad debt from internet finance companies and provincial government financing platforms," Fan said at a recent conference, according to the report.

Fan said economic growth over the last 30 years has not been as high as widely thought.

He said annual economic growth over this period was volatile and likely to have been less than 10 percent.

But Fan maintains a positive outlook for China's economy in the longer-term.

"(The economy) won't slip into a recession, we won't see firms filing for bankruptcy on a large scale," he said.

"In the long-run, China's story is far from over, China's economic growth is far from over."

(Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Kevin Yao in Beijing; Editing by Sam Holmes)