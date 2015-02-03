Tech, consumer discretionary stocks drag down Wall St.
U.S. stocks were slightly lower on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its third straight day of losses, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology sectors.
BEIJING China posted a current account surplus of $61.1 billion and a$91.2 billion deficit on its capital and financial account in the fourth quarter of 2014, preliminary data from the country's foreign exchange regulator showed on Tuesday.
The figures, published by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE) on its website, are subject to revisions.
For the whole of 2014, China had a current account surplus of $213.8 billion and a $96 billion deficit on its capital and financial account, the SAFE said.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.