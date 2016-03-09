A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man walks on the bund in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING China's wider fiscal deficit budgeted for 2016 will be mainly used to finance tax cuts, a senior official of China's cabinet research unit said on Wednesday.

The comments from Huang Shouhong, deputy director of the State Council Research Office, came from a briefing in Beijing.

China budgeted a 2016 deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Ministry of Finance said on March 5 in its work plan unveiled at the annual meeting of parliament.

The fiscal deficit to GDP ratio was budgeted at 2.3 percent in 2015.

