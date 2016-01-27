Housing recovery intact despite drop in new home sales
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
BEIJING China's government has told financial institutions to step up support for the real economy, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.
The government will encourage banks to deal with non-performing loans and reduce lending to loss-making firms, state radio quoted the cabinet as saying at a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.
China will also encourage mergers and acquisitions among firms through issuance of preferred stocks and convertible bonds, it said.
Westinghouse Electric Co told a U.S. court on Tuesday the nuclear power company had reached a deal to borrow $800 million after allaying creditors' concerns that the money would be flowing to non-bankrupt affiliates overseas.