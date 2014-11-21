Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
BEIJING There is abundant liquidity in China's financial markets and the Chinese central bank would provide liquidity support when needed, the People's Bank of China said on Friday.
The central bank said on its Weibo microblog account - China's version of Twitter - that a recent rise in initial public offers had made short-term Chinese interest rates more volatile.
The remarks from the central bank came after China's money market rates rose this week as investors demanded more cash to buy new stock offerings. [CN/]
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that economic growth of three percent is achievable in the next two years as the Trump administration sets out to dramatically cut taxes.