BEIJING China's central bank injected 1.53 trillion yuan ($232.59 billion) in liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year festivities to avoid a cash crunch in the lead up to the holiday season.

China's central bank lent 862.5 billion yuan to financial institutions in January via its medium-term lending facility (MLF), it said in a statement on Monday.

Outstanding MLF was 1.28 trillion yuan at the end of January compared with 665.8 billion yuan at the end of December 2015.

China's outstanding standing lending facility (SLF) was 110 million yuan at the end of January, the PBOC said on Monday, and the central bank injected a total of 520.9 billion yuan via the SLF in January alone.

Separately, the central bank disbursed 143.5 billion yuan worth of pledged supplementary loans, or PSL, to policy banks in January. The outstanding PSL stood at 1.22 trillion yuan at end-January, compared with 1.08 trillion yuan a month earlier.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has increased open market operations and repeatedly used short and medium term lending tools to avoid a cash crunch ahead of the China's new year.

Ma Jun, the PBOC's chief economist said in January that liquidity injections ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays could "imply a substitute for a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR)".

China's central bank said in a statement the liquidity injections would be done through the MLF, SLF and PSL.

According to sources, Zhang Xiaohui, an assistant governor at the PBOC, said the central bank could use other policy tools to add liquidity to the banking system but would not rush to cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves, as doing so could send a strong signal on policy easing.

China's central bank has cut interest rates six times since November 2014, and cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves, but such steps have had limited impact on economic growth. More easing steps are widely expected in coming months.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, the weakest since the financial crisis, adding pressure on a government that is struggling to restore investor confidence.

