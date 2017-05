Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge through Beijing's central business district on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China posted a final current account surplus of $39.3 billion in the first quarter of this year and a deficit of $200 million in its capital and financial account, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

Earlier, China posted a preliminary current account surplus of $48.1 billion in the first quarter of 2016 and a deficit of $48.1 billion in its capital and financial account.

(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)