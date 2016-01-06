BEIJING A raft of data releases from China in coming weeks is likely to show activity in the world's second-largest economy continuing to slow, adding to global concerns about the country's economic outlook for 2016.

The data is likely to shape investor sentiment at a time when global financial markets remain highly sensitive to Chinese economic indicators.

"We think it will take strong policy response to diminish hard-landing worries and subsequently better activity data to restore investor confidence in risky assets," ING Research analyst Prakash Sakpal said in a note.

Exports and imports are likely to have declined at a more rapid rate, a Reuters poll showed, while industrial output growth is expected to remain near recent lows.

Exports were expected to have dropped 8 percent in December after sliding 6.8 percent in November and imports may have declined 11.5 percent in December from a year earlier, following an 8.7 drop in November that reflected sluggish domestic demand, the median forecast of 25 analysts polled by Reuters showed.

That may produce a trade surplus of around $53.0 billion.

Factory output likely grew 6.0 percent in December on-year, slightly down from November, as firms struggle to cope with persistent deflationary pressures due to overcapacity and softening demand.

Activity in China's factory sector contracted for a fifth straight month in December to 49.7, setting it up for a soggy start to 2016.

Annual growth of fixed asset investment, a crucial driver of China's economy, likely eased to 10.2 in 2015 - the weakest expansion in nearly 15 years.

Annual retail sales growth was seen at 11.3 percent in December, accelerating from the previous month's growth of 11.2.

The Reuters poll also showed China's consumer price inflation may have slightly sped up to 1.6 percent in December from 1.5 in November, while producer prices fell 5.8 percent, up 0.1 percent from the previous month which was the worst since the global financial crisis.

M2 money supply is seen growing at 13.5 percent in December from a year earlier, cooling from November's 13.7 percent rise.

Banks likely made 700.0 billion yuan in new loans in December, down slightly from November's 708.9 billion yuan but up sharply from October's 513.6 billion yuan.

China is set to release fourth quarter and full-year GDP data on Jan. 19 along with industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment data.

China's economic growth is expected to cool from 7.3 percent in 2014 to 6.9 percent in 2015, the central bank said in a recent work paper, its slowest pace in 25 years.

Some China watchers, however, believe real growth is already much weaker than official data suggests.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Sam Holmes)