U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
BEIJING China's Commerce Ministry is confident that China will achieve stable export growth this year, the ministry's spokesman Shen Danyang said in a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.
Trade data released on Monday showed exports falling 15 percent on the year, the worst performance for March since 2009 during the depths of the financial crisis.
WASHINGTON Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that there should not be any relaxation of regulations that have tightened oversight of Wall Street.